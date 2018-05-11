Achieving and maintaining a state of good transit repair

Ensuring that rail and transit systems are maintained in a state of good repair (SGR) "is critical to providing efficient, reliable, and safe service," says Bentley Solutions Executive-Rail and Transit Andrew Smith, host of a webinar on "well-maintained, reliable transit infrastructure—track, signal systems, bridges, tunnels, vehicles and stations."

The one-hour webinar, based on Bentley's OpenRail for Asset Performance technology, examines some of the challenges that exist in achieving and maintaining SGR, including aging infrastructure, historic underinvestment, lack of consistent measurement of asset conditions, and limited visibility to asset condition and deterioration.

"Learn more about the benefits of achieving and maintaining SGR for rail and transit assets and how OpenRail for Asset Performance can help improve safety, enhance user satisfaction, and increase the value of investment in maintenance activities," Smith adds.

Webinar participants can earn one Professional Development Hour (PDH) from Bentley Institute for attending this one-hour webinar.

