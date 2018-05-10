ASLRRA partners with Herzog Technologies to offer PTC solutions to members

The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) has entered into an agreement with Herzog Technologies, Inc. to supply Positive Train Control (PTC) support to its members.

ASLRRA said the Herzog Hosting solution provides full PTC back office functionality and is designed to aid railroads implementing interoperable PTC systems.

Herzog's Hosting solution includes a hosted infrastructure at its core, using the necessary production and test environments, Interoperable Train Control Messaging (ITCM), Crew Initialization and PTC consist management software intended to enable railroads to initialize locomotives and edit crew and consist data, as well as configuration management reports.

"The implementation of PTC is one of the most complex and challenging projects to be mandated for the U.S. Rail System, particularly for our short line members, who often do not have the technical staff and expertise, but have a complicated role to play, integrating with multiple Class I systems," said Linda Bauer Darr, ASLRRA president. "We are pleased to be able to offer a leading solution for our members who must equip with PTC per regulation, or as required by their Class I partners."

Darr added that she expected the agreement with Herzog to enable the association to offer PTC support for small business railroad members at a reasonable price.

The Herzog service is set to allow for real-time information regarding train movements, speed restrictions, train position and speed, and the state of signal and switch devices to be shared between trains, rail wayside devices and back office applications, ASLRRA said.

"We understand the complexities and the hurdles of PTC implementation, particularly for the small business environment of short line railroading, and are pleased to have developed a solution that meets the needs of this community, enabling them to work towards meeting the PTC mandate," said Jim Hanlon, vice president - rail systems, Herzog Technologies, Inc. "We are looking forward to bringing ASLRRA's members on board."