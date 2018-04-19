CTA moves to next stage of Your New Blue project with signal work

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) awarded a signal improvement contract that will allow for work to begin on the next stage of Your New Blue – a project that will overhaul the O'Hare branch of the Blue Line.

The $492 million modernization program includes major station and track improvements. CTA also plans to upgrade the rail signal system between Jefferson Park and O'Hare airport; replacing original 34-year-old system to improve quality of Blue Line service for customers.

Kiewit-Aldridge AJV was awarded a $152.9 million contract for the track signal improvement project, which CTA says is the first major signal upgrade since the Blue Line was extended by eight miles from Jefferson Park to O'Hare in the early 1980s.

"The Blue Line O'Hare branch has been a workhorse of the CTA rail system for more than 30 years, and has continually contributed to the improvements in communities along the line," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "As ridership has grown, we are committed to making the investments necessary that provide better rail service to our Blue Line customers through the number of projects that have been completed and are still to come."