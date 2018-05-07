PATH’s 17-weekend plan to achieve PTC implementation

Port Authority Trans Hudson (PATH) will soon begin a 17-weekend series of tunnel and station closures to complete federally mandated Positive Train Control (PTC) equipment and software installation and testing.

The planned work will start the weekend of May 19 and resume July 7 through the end of October.

The PTC schedule will mean closing the Exchange Place and World Trade Center stations during the weekends of May 19 and July 7, affecting the Newark-World Trade Center lines, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) said.

All New York PATH stations from Hoboken to 33rd Street will close beginning with the weekend of July 14 and running through Oct. 28, which will also affect train schedules and service.

The Hoboken PATH station will be open during this period with the exception three Sundays: Sept. 15, Sept. 22 and Oct. 13.

PANYNJ said it is working with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to provide free two-trip MetroCards for travelers affected by the closures.

"The Port Authority and PATH are working diligently to ensure we maintain the highest level of customer service during this period of system and safety improvements," said PANYNJ Executive Director Rick Cotton. "What this will mean in the long term is a far safer, more convenient and highly efficient system for all of our customers."

PATH conducted a similar weekend closure program for its first phase of PTC implementation work in 2016. The previous work focused on the initial equipment and signal installation, the railroad said. PATH is set to meet the federal PTC implementation deadline of Dec. 31, 2018.

"We're aware of the inconvenience the PTC project will mean for so many of our weekend passengers, and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we continue this vitally important work to improve their travel experience," said PATH General Manager Michael Marino.