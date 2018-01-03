Progress Rail acquires Italian signal provider

Progress Rail has acquired ECM S.p.A., an international signal solutions and technologies provider, in a transaction that officially closed Jan. 2.

Based in Pistoia, Italy, ECM says it has provided signal technologies for the infrastructure industry for more than five decades. ECM will now join Progress Rail's existing signal division, officials said.

"Broadening our signal portfolio will enable Progress Rail to better serve our customers," said Billy Ainsworth, senior vice president of Caterpillar Inc., and president and CEO of Progress Rail. "ECM's products and services provide the best platform to leverage Progress Rail's existing global network to bring advanced signal technologies to rail customers and further expand into international markets."

The group will continue signal production and engineering work at its Italian headquarters.

The privately-held company designs, manufactures, sells and services advanced signal systems and products, officials said.

Progress Rail said ECM's investments in research and development in recent years complement its existing signal portfolio.

ECM said it also produces various signal products, such as power supplies, LED signal lights, axle counters, remote control and diagnostics, work site protection and other rail products.

"We have decided to put ECM in the hands of an international leader in rail and transit products and services to ensure the company, which we have created and developed over more than 50 years, has the opportunity to develop further in international markets and prosper long term," said Mario and Roberto Cappellini, former owners of ECM. "For our part, we will provide Progress Rail and Caterpillar with all the support necessary to maximize existing know-how."