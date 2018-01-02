MTA-NEW YORK CITY TRANSIT (NYCT)

Request for Expressions of Interest (RFI)

SSE #: 195443

DUE DATE: 2/16/18

TITLE: Manual Handling & Installation of Ties and Tie Blocks

DESCRIPTION: New York City Transit (NYCT) is seeking expressions of interest in order to identify and obtain information from firms experienced in designing and furnishing equipment that can be used to lift and maneuver heavy railroad ties and tie blocks within the confined environment of the NYC Transit system. This equipment may be used anywhere within the NYC Transit system and NYCT is particularly interested in equipment that can operate in very confined areas. The unit may also be utilized in train yards.

More detailed info. & the MTA-NYCT contact for the above solicitation(s) can be found on the MTA Vendor Portal at www.mymta.info