BNSF plans $230 million capital program for California

The plan includes several capacity expansion projects and scheduled maintenance projects to maintain safety and reliability, BNSF said. It is the second largest state program announced this year, coming in behind Texas.

BNSF operates a 2,000-mile network in California. The railroad has invested about $1 billion to maintain and grow its network in the state throughout the past five years.

Additional production track and new lift equipment is set to be installed at the Los Angeles Intermodal Facility in 2018, and BNSF plans to extend the existing north lead track at the Stockton Intermodal Facility to improve switching capability, the railroad said.

BNSF will also start the multi-year construction of a third main track between West Needles and Ibis. Capacity will also get a boost through the city of Needles as BNSF adds about four miles of quadruple main track to the existing triple track, the railroad said.

The 2018 maintenance program in California includes more than 570 miles of track surfacing and undercutting work, in addition to the replacement of nearly 100,000 ties and about 40 miles of rail.

"California is a critical part of BNSF's rail network, providing access from West Coast ports to major markets in the U.S.," said Donnie Stilwell, general manager of operations, California Division. "By committing to ongoing maintenance projects and enhancements in the state, we are showing our dedication to Californians to run a safe, reliable and efficient railroad."

The planned capital investments in California for this year are part of BNSF's $3.3 billion capital expenditure program throughout its network.

The state capital program is part of BNSF's $3.3 billion network-wide capital plan. The railroad has also outlined state capital plans for New Mexico, Nebraska, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Montana and Washington state.