Monday, March 12, 2018

BNSF to spend $90 million to maintain Minnesota network

BNSF Railway is targeting a $90 million capital program for its Minnesota network in 2018. BNSF says maintenance will be the focus of the program with a special attention given to replacing and upgrading rail, crossties and ballast.

 

"As a part of the Great Northern Corridor, Minnesota serves as a crucial link between the Pacific Northwest and Chicago, ensuring that every year BNSF moves more than 140,000 carloads of Minnesota corn, wheat, soybeans and other agricultural products, as well as large quantities of timber and paper products to both global and domestic markets," said Chad Sundem, general manager of operations, Twin Cities Division. "By performing regular maintenance, we continue to ensure the safety and reliability of our network in Minnesota."

This year, the maintenance program in Minnesota includes more than 750 miles of track surfacing and/or undercutting work, as well as the replacement of nearly 20 miles of rail and close to 170,000 crossties.

The $90 million plan for the state is in addition to the $810 million the Class 1 has invested in Minnesota during the past five years. The state capital program is part of BNSF's $3.3 billion network-wide capital plan. The railroad has also outlined state capital plans for New Mexico, Nebraska, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Montana and Washington state.

