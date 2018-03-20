CSX names Angela C. Williams vice president and corporate controller

CSX has appointed Angela Williams as its new vice president and controller as successor to Andrew Glassman.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has appointed Angela Williams as its new vice president and controller as successor to Andrew Glassman.

Williams' appointment follows an announcement from Glassman that he will leave the company in pursuit of other opportunities as of June 30, 2018. CSX said Glassman agreed to stay on through June to help ease the transition of duties.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Angie Williams to the position of vice president and controller," said CSX Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Frank Lonegro. "Angie's depth of knowledge of our business and her strong accounting acumen will be invaluable as we continue to build momentum behind our strategy to become the best run railroad in North America."

Lonegro also thanked Glassman for his dedication to CSX during his tenure there.

"Drew's keen analytical skills, and strong strategic, financial and accounting experience will serve him well in the future," Lonegro added.

Prior to her new position, Williams has served as CSX's assistant controller. She joined CSX in 2003 and has worked in various roles in the accounting organization.

Before her time at CSX, Williams was employed by KPMG LLP's audit practice after serving in multiple accounting and internal audit positions at Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc.

Williams is a certified public accountant and an alumna of Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in accounting.