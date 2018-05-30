CSX to undertake safety assessment

CSX has tapped DEKRA, Inc., to complete a safety assessment as part of the Class 1's efforts to boost safety.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has tapped DEKRA, Inc., to complete a safety assessment as part of the Class 1's efforts to boost safety for employees, customers and the communities in which it operates.

DEKRA is a global safety consulting firm that has administered assessment support to more than 2,600 organizations internationally, officials said.

"I believe, and have repeatedly stated, that safety is CSX's top priority," said James M. Foote, CSX president and CEO. "We look forward to this independent assessment where we will learn about areas of opportunity to further enhance our safety performance to be the best in the industry."

CSX said DEKRA was selected based on the consulting firm's methodology and broad experience consulting for transportation-focused organizations and work in other industries. CSX said it chose DEKRA to complete the assessment following an extensive evaluation of 12 leading safety consultants.

DEKRA's safety assessment of the railroad will commence in June and is set to wrap up this fall.