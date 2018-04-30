Monday, April 30, 2018

KCS, CloudMoyo partner to modernize railroad operating system

File photo

Kansas City Southern (KCS) and CloudMoyo (CM), an information technology and services company, announced a partnership April 30 to modernize KCS' railroad operating system.

 

 

The system is referred to as Management Control System (MCS), KCS said. CloudMoyo is headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., with a presence in Kansas City, Mo., and Pune, India

The railroad plans to launch the new CloudMoyo Rail Transportation Management (CRTM) system in phases throughout the next three years, officials said. The aim of the project is to create a modernized system utilizing cloud technology, as well as taking advantage of analytics and artificial intelligence tools to enhance operational efficiency.

KCS said each application of the CRTM will undergo testing before launching live service. KCS currently uses CloudMoyo's crew management, business intelligence and advanced analytics.

"KCS' vision is to consistently be the fastest-growing, best-performing, most customer-focused transportation provider in North America. This initiative supports our performance and customer-focused efforts," said Mike Naatz, KCS' senior vice president operations support and chief information officer. "This partnership and deployment of the CRTM system will help KCS achieve new levels of operational efficiency."

The cloud-based system is expected to help KCS scale efficiently as the railroad aims to meet current and future requirements, bypass lengthy deployment schedules and avoid costly infrastructure investments.

"KCS is recognized as an innovative, customer-focused leader in the rail and transportation industry," said Manish Kedia, CloudMoyo's president and chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to partner with them to transform their rail transportation management foundation through the application of CloudMoyo's next-generation cloud, analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies."

