KCS makes new appointments in three departments

Kansas City Southern (KCS) has announced organizational changes with three new appointments, all of which are effective immediately.

Michael A. Walczak now serves as vice president of mechanical, Maquiling B. Parkerson as vice president of labor relations and Adam J. Godderz is associate general counsel and corporate secretary. KCS said in a statement that all of the new appointments are intended for professional advancement and organizational development.

"Mike, Maqui and Adam are all outstanding performers in their various roles with the company, so we are pleased to support their professional advancement, while building bench strength for succession planning," said Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, KCS' president and CEO.

Walczak most recently served as vice president strategic operational planning, a position he has held since 2016. Previously, he served as vice president of financial planning and analysis and vice president of purchasing. Before coming to KCS in 2008, Walczak worked for 11 years at Sprint, where he was appointed to several finance-related positions.

He is an alumnus of the University of Kansas, from where holds a master of business administration, and earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Kansas State University. In his new role, Walczak will report to executive vice president and chief operating officer Jeffrey M. Songer.

Parkerson most recently served as associate general counsel, a position she has held since she joined KCS in 2016. She was previously a commerce and corporate attorney for Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Parkerson holds a juris doctorate from the William and Mary Law School and is an alumna of Northwestern University, where she received a bachelor of arts in economics and mathematical methods in the social sciences. She will report to Lora S. Cheatum, senior vice president of human resources.

Godderz most recently served as KCS' vice president of labor relations and corporate secretary, a role he has operated in since 2015. He was appointed to corporate secretary in 2013.

He joined the Class 1 in 2007 as associate general counsel and supported sales and marketing, purchasing and financial transactions. Before he joined KCS, Godderz worked for Embarq Corporation, where he served as a procurement attorney for the commercial law department.

Godderz was previously an associate in the corporate law department for Stinson Morrison Hecker LLP. He is an alumnus of the University of Kansas, where he received a juris doctorate, master of business administration and bachelor of arts. Godderz will report to senior vice president and chief legal officer William J. Wochner.