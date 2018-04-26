KCS re-launches intermodal service between New Orleans, Dallas

Kansas City Southern (KCS) has announced a new weekly intermodal service between the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and Wylie, Texas, beginning in May.

Intermodal service had been offered previously in this lane but was discontinued following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"KCS is pleased to re-launch this intermodal service between New Orleans and the growing Dallas import market," said Brian D. Hancock, KCS' executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "In our continuing quest to be the most customer-focused transportation provider in North America, KCS is providing options to our customers in both the U.S. and Mexico through port services and transit options for supply chains from Asia, Latin America and Europe."

The Class 1's David L. Starling Wylie Intermodal Terminal launched operations in 2015, serving domestic and international intermodal customers.

The intermodal terminal is equipped with an automated gate system featuring high-definition imagers, optical character recognition and biometric driver identification. The terminal also includes 1,500 parking spaces, 400 container stack spots, enhanced traffic signals, specific turn lanes, two 5,000-foot intermodal tracks. By late 2018, the terminal is expected to have an annual lift capacity of more than 342,000 units.

"The return of the [KCS] weekly intermodal service helps us capture greater market share and optimize throughput, with the ultimate goal of providing the best service possible to our customers," said Brandy D. Christian, Port NOLA president and CEO, and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Corporation CEO. "This new intermodal service strengthens Port NOLA's position as a seamless freight gateway, and we look forward to growing business with KCS."

Port NOLA is a multipurpose port with on-dock rail service, connecting to major inland markets and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, six Class 1 railroads and the interstate highway system, officials explained.

Port NOLA acquired on Feb. 1 the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class 3 switching railroad, with the goal of serving the port, KCS' Class 1 rail partners and the local industry, KCS said.