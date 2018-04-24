Montana to see $2.1 million investment from Union Pacific

UP plans to invest $2.1 million to strengthen Montana's transportation infrastructure in 2018.

The railroad's planned investment will fund various initiatives, including a $1.4 million investment in the rail line between Butte-Silver Bow and near Lima to replace 10,000 crossties along our Montana Subdivision.

UP also plans a $748,600 investment in the rail line between Moose Creek and Walkerville to replace curve rail along the railroad's Montana Subdivision. A $200,000 investment in the rail line in Butte-Silver Bow is also expected to upgrade crossing warnings.

The Class 1's $2.1 million investment in Montana's transportation infrastructure is part of the railroad's ongoing investment strategy, officials said. In the past five years, UP has invested more than $8.2 million to bolster the state's network.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Wes Lujan, UP's assistant vice president of public affairs, Western Region.

Montana's state plan is part of the railroad's previously announced $3.3 billion capital program.

In addition to Montana, the railroad has detailed state investments so far in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, Idaho, Washington state, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Oregon,Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, where it will spend $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.