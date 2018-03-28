Norfolk Southern taps McClellan, Elkins for new roles

The Norfolk Southern (NS) board of directors has selected new roles for both Michael R. McClellan and Claude E. "Ed" Elkins, effective April 1.

The board has appointed McClellan as vice president strategic planning and Elkins will serve as vice president industrial products.

McClellan reports to James A. Squires, NS' chairman, president and chief executive, in his new role. As vice president industrial products, Elkins reports to Alan H. Shaw, NS' executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

McClellan was named assistant vice president performance planning for NS in 1998 and began his role as vice president intermodal and automotive marketing in 2000. He was later selected as vice president industrial products in 2013.

McClellan is an alumnus of the University of Cincinnati, where he earned an MBA. He also holds a degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.

"Mike combines a strong understanding of our markets and customers with a keen insight into how the transportation sector is evolving," Squires said. "Our customers and our shareholders will benefit from his experience and vision."

Elkins joined Norfolk Southern as a road brakeman in 1988.

Elkins joined the NS marketing department as pricing coordinator after working as a conductor and an engineer and receiving his degree in English from Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia, the company said.

He has held roles of increasing responsibility throughout his career in the intermodal and automotive group, and he currently is group vice president industrial products. Elkins is an alumnus of Old Dominion University, where he received his MBA.

"Ed brings a unique background of field operations and broad market experience," Squires said. "We look forward to his increased contributions to our leadership team."