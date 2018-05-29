Schenck Process launches new rail scale system

Schenck Process is offering an online rail scale system it says saves time and improves productivity.

The Whitewater, Wisc.-based company, a provider of measuring and process technology solutions, said it has achieved U.S. legal-for-trade status for its single weighing section, coupled in-motion rail scale system.

The certification process was completed in February 2018, and Schenck Process was issued the NTEP Certificate of Conformance 14-067A1.

MultiTrain LegalWeight offers an alternative for industries with limited track downtime for installation.

The design is a unique feature replacing the traditional concrete foundation with a ballast-embedded legal-for-trade rail scale of cars while coupled in-motion up to 14 mph. Schenck says LegalWeight installation is faster than other legal-for-trade rail scales on the market with less than one day of track downtime compared to conventional installation times of more than 30 days.

MultiTrain LegalWeight is ideal for the following industries that require legal-for-trade weights:

Aggregated and bulk solid materials

Scrap metal and steel

Waste Management

Wood products, lumber and paper

Agriculture

Petrochemical

The rail weighing market is placing a strong emphasis on productivity with verification of weights used for custody transfer.

Schenck Process is equipped to meet market demand and customer requirements with one-, two-, three- and four-section NTEP-certified legal-for-trade, coupled-in-motion rail scales.

LegalWeight requires as little as 165' straight and level track requirements with the single weighing section system.

Due to the reduction in weighing sections, the cost to the customer is reduced by 25-33% per weighing section versus traditional pit scale installations. Schenck Process can support customers who have less track for scale area with our new legal-for-trade single weighing section.

Increased weighing speeds provides our customers increased productivity and network capacity with the flexibility to expand their rail yards or industry track. LegalWeight incorporates continuously welded rail into its design in order to provide the fastest speeds in the industry. Continuously welded rail allows transit at full line speeds that can exceed 55 mph.

Therefore, eliminating the rail gaps can increase by three times the speed of weighing. As an option, LegalWeight can provide unbalanced load detection for both front-to-back and side-to-side loading.

LegalWeight utilizes instrumented concrete weighing ties equipped with high-precision load cells. The load cells measure the vertical force applied through the rail between the tie and ballast with a legal-for-trade accuracy of 0.2% for individual car weights, the industry standard for accuracy in all legal-for-trade systems.

The scale electronics can withstand temperatures of -22˚F (-30˚C) to 122˚F (50˚C). The NTEP and rail industry standard is 14˚F (-10˚C) to 104˚F (40˚C). The wider temperature range reduces our customers' equipment costs by eliminating heaters and blowers. The ability to install LegalWeight in harsh environments is proven in installation climates ranging from Northern Sweden to the Australian Outback.