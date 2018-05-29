Two unions issue strike notice after rejecting CP contract offer

Two unions have informed Canadian Pacific (CP) of plans to initiate a strike beginning at 10 p.m. Eastern time on May 29.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine (TCRC) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) provided more than the necessary 72-hour notice after voting last week to reject the Class 1's final contract offers, officials said.

"CP has commenced its work stoppage contingency plan and will work closely with customers to ensure a smooth, efficient and safe wind down of operations," the railroad said in a statement.

The Class 1 said it plans to continue working to reach an agreement with the unions.

"Teamsters and the IBEW are committed to working with federal mediators and reaching a negotiated settlement. Both unions are willing to remain at the bargaining table until the May 29 strike deadline and beyond," a TCRC statement said.

TCRC represents approximately 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at CP, a statement said, and IBEW represents about 360 signals and communications employees.