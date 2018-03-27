Union Pacific invests $110.3M in Iowa, Oregon networks

Union Pacific (UP) has announced plans to spend an estimated $47 million on its Iowa network and about $63.3 million on its network in Oregon this year to improve safety, efficiency and customer service.

The company's planned investment in Iowa consists of $39.7 million to maintain railroad track and $5.9 million to maintain bridges in the state.

The investment in Iowa's infrastructure also includes $12 million that will go toward improving the Mississippi River Bridge in Clinton, Iowa, and $8.4 million to replace nearly 72,000 railroad ties along the rail line connecting Grand Junction and Mallard, Iowa.

Also included in the funding is a $5.7 million investment in the rail line between Nevada and Tama to replace about 42,000 railroad ties, UP said.

The funds allocated to Oregon's infrastructure include $57.7 million to maintain railroad track and $5.5 million to maintain bridges in the state, UP said.

Key projects planned in the state this year also include $10 million in investments in the rail line connecting La Grande and Huntington, Ore., to replace more than 71,000 railroad ties.

The state will also see $9 million in investments in the rail line between Hermiston and La Grande to replace more than 64,200 railroad ties and $4.6 million to replace more than 35,100 railroad ties along the rail line between Odell Lake and Oakridge, UP announced.

The capital expenditure planned in both states is in line with UP's ongoing investment strategy, the company said.

UP intends to spend $3.3 billion throughout its network this year, the company has announced.

The railroad has released state capital expenditure plans for Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, so far this year, where it plans to invest $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.