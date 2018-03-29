Thursday, March 29, 2018

Union Pacific invests $59.3M in Utah network

Written by 
Union Pacific has announced plans to spend an estimated $59.3 million on its Utah network in 2018 to improve safety, efficiency and customer service. Union Pacific has announced plans to spend an estimated $59.3 million on its Utah network in 2018 to improve safety, efficiency and customer service. Union Pacific

Union Pacific (UP) has announced plans to spend an estimated $59.3 million on its Utah network in 2018 to improve safety, efficiency and customer service.

 

 

The company's planned investment will fund several initiatives, including $54.1 million which is intended to maintain railroad track and $123,000 to maintain Utah's bridges.

Key projects planned this year include a $13 million investment in the rail line west of the Great Salt Lake to replace 28 miles of rail along the railroad's Lakeside Subdivision. An investment of about $11 million is also planned along the rail line between Delta and Milford to replace more than 100,500 railroad ties.

The rail line east of Wendover is set to get an investment of $10 million to replace 22 miles of rail along the Shaftner Subdivision, as well.

UP has invested more than $244.7 million in Utah's transportation infrastructure since 2013, the railroad said.

UP intends to spend $3.3 billion throughout its network this year, the company has announced.

The railroad has released state capital expenditure plans for Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California, Texas, Iowa and Oregon so far this year.

Related Articles

back to top

Get the latest rail news

The inside scoop from RT&S, IRJ and Railway Age on and off the track. Join our email list.

Rail Resources

More Rail Resources

Most Popular Class 1

NTSB releases preliminary report on Amtrak-CSX accident

BNSF to invest $80 million in New Mexico during 2018

KCS-served rail park to be built in southern Illinois

Rail to benefit from $96M in TIGER grants

It’s official: Batory sworn in as FRA Administrator

Member Login