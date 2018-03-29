Union Pacific invests $59.3M in Utah network

Union Pacific has announced plans to spend an estimated $59.3 million on its Utah network in 2018 to improve safety, efficiency and customer service.

Union Pacific (UP) has announced plans to spend an estimated $59.3 million on its Utah network in 2018 to improve safety, efficiency and customer service.

The company's planned investment will fund several initiatives, including $54.1 million which is intended to maintain railroad track and $123,000 to maintain Utah's bridges.

Key projects planned this year include a $13 million investment in the rail line west of the Great Salt Lake to replace 28 miles of rail along the railroad's Lakeside Subdivision. An investment of about $11 million is also planned along the rail line between Delta and Milford to replace more than 100,500 railroad ties.

The rail line east of Wendover is set to get an investment of $10 million to replace 22 miles of rail along the Shaftner Subdivision, as well.

UP has invested more than $244.7 million in Utah's transportation infrastructure since 2013, the railroad said.

UP intends to spend $3.3 billion throughout its network this year, the company has announced.

The railroad has released state capital expenditure plans for Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California, Texas, Iowa and Oregon so far this year.