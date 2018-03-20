Union Pacific Louisiana network to receive $87 million investment

Union Pacific will spend an estimated $87 million on its Louisiana network this year to enhance safety, operating efficiency and support customer service.

The company's planned investment in the state includes $48 million to maintain track and $18 million to maintain bridges. Key projects to progress this year in Louisiana include a $16 million investment in the rail line between Alexandria and Shreveport to replace 149,977 crossties and install 56,869 tons of ballast, as well as a $12 million investment in the rail line between Luling and Livonia to replace 82,152 crossties and install 39,693 tons of ballast.

The capital expenditure planned in Louisiana is part of UP's ongoing investment strategy, the company said. Since 2013, UP has invested more than $396 million in Louisiana's transportation infrastructure.

UP intends to spend $3.3 billion throughout its network this year, the company said. So far, UP has released state capital expenditure plans for Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, where it will be investing $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.