Union Pacific outlines $22.3 million Idaho investment plan for 2018

Union Pacific will invest $22.3 million into its Idaho network as part of the state's capital program for the year.

The majority of the investment, $16.1 million, will go toward track maintenance with $1.1 million to be applied to bridge maintenance. Key project the Class 1 will progress in the state include a $5.7 million investment in the rail line between Athol and Spokane, Wash., to replace more than 42,000 crossties; a $2.9 million investment in the rail line between Naples and Bonners Ferry to replace old welds and a $2.7 million investment in the rail line between Kemmerer and Pocatello to replace three miles of curve rail.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Wes Lujan, Union Pacific assistant vice president - Public Affairs, Western Region.

UP has invested more than $205 million strengthening Idaho's transportation infrastructure in the past five years.

The state plan is part of the railroad's previously announced $3.3 billion capital program. In addition to Washington and Arizona, UP has detailed state investments so far in Washington state, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Oregon, Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, where it will spend $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.