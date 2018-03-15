Thursday, March 15, 2018

Union Pacific plans $103.6 million capital program in Illinois

UP will support $103.6 million in Illinois’ transportation infrastructure work this year. UP will support $103.6 million in Illinois’ transportation infrastructure work this year.

Union Pacific (UP) has announced it will support $103.6 million in Illinois' transportation infrastructure work this year.

 

 

The company's private investment is expected to boost safety, efficiency and support customer service, UP said.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Liisa Stark, UP's assistant vice president - public affairs, Northern Region.

UP's private investments are meant to keep jobs and help the company meet growing demand for products used in the U.S., the railroad said.

The company's investment is intended to support several initiatives, including $40.8 million to maintain railroad track and $23.5 million to preserve bridges in the state.

Key projects anticipated in 2018 include:

  • $10.7 million to be invested in the rail line between Watseka and Chicago Heights to replace 49 miles of rail
  • $9.8 million to be invested in the rail line between Elburn and Beaver Island to replace more than 51,000 crossties

UP's planned capital expenditure in Illinois is part of the railroad's continued investment strategy, the company said. UP had previously announced plans to invest $113 million into its Kansas network, $127 million into its Arkansas network, $122.3 million into its California network and $450 million into its Texas network.

Since 2013, UP has invested more than $497.3 million in Illinois' transportation infrastructure, the railroad said.

