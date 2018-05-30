Union Pacific releases 2017 sustainability report

UP has released its ninth annual sustainability report.

Union Pacific (UP) has released its 2017 Building America Report, the railroad's ninth installment of its yearly sustainability report.

The report outlines UP's progress toward reaching its social, economic and environmental goals throughout 2017.

"Union Pacific's sustainability approach requires engaging with our four key stakeholder groups to understand their evolving needs, ultimately creating competitive advantages for customers, job stability for employees, solid returns for our shareholders, and economic strength and improved quality of life in the 7,000 communities where we operate," said Lance Fritz, UP's chairman, president and CEO.

Fritz added that the railroad is proud of the work it accomplished in 2017.

"[We] are inspired to continue carrying out our company's mission of service," he said.

UP said it implements the reporting standards of the Global Reporting Initiative for guidance as the Class 1 reports issues pertaining to economic impact, operating safely, strengthening communities, engaging employees and preserving the environment.

Key accomplishments outlined in this year's report include:

The railroad received an A- rating on the CDP's Climate Change Survey, UP's tenth consecutive year of submitting climate change data.

UP delivered the company's best-ever fuel consumption rate, improving 1.7 percent, compared to the 0.8 percent improvement in 2016.

UP announced plans to build a $550 million rail yard near Hearne, Texas, which would be the largest capital investment in a single facility in the railroad's history.

Nearly 6 percent more of UP's critical suppliers purchased goods and services from minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses, which UP says showed support for the railroad's diversity initiatives.

The railroad also achieved its best employee safety performance for the third consecutive year.

More information about UP's sustainability goals and initiatives is available here.