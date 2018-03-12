Union Pacific targets $127 million Arkansas capital program

Union Pacific plans to invest $127 million into its Arkansas network in 2018. The Class 1 says the investment will enhance safety, operating efficiency and support customer service.

Union Pacific's planned investment includes $103 million for track maintenance and $9.6 million for bridge maintenance. The Class 1 says key projects planned this year include a $19 million investment in the rail line between Atkins and Mulberry to replace 42 miles of rail, as well as a $12 million investment in the rail line between Pine Bluff and Texarkana to replace 91,854 crossties and install 26,021 tons of ballast.

This year's planned $127 million capital expenditure is part of the company's $3.3 billion capital program and is in addition to the $584 million the company has invested in the state during the past five years.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Brenda Mainwaring, Union Pacific assistant vice president - Public Affairs, Southern Region.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans to invest $122.3 million into its California network, which includes more than $90 million for track maintenance and more than $14 million for bridge maintenance, as well as a $450 million investment into its Texas network, which includes $320 million to maintain the state's track and $94 million to maintain bridges.