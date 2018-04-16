Union Pacific targets $24 million Colorado investment

UP will invest $24.2 million into its Colorado network as part of the railroad's 2018 capital program.

Union Pacific (UP) will invest $24.2 million into its Colorado network as part of the railroad's 2018 capital program.

The anticipated investment is set to support several initiatives, with nearly $17.3 million going toward maintaining railroad track and $4.8 million expected to maintain the state's bridges.

Other key plans this year include a $3.4 million investment to replace more than 26,000 crossties in the rail line between Denver and Fort Lupton. UP will also invest $3.3 million in the rail line between Lazear and Somerset to replace more than 19,000 crossties.

An investment of $2.4 million is planned for a bridge outside of Byers, Colo., as well.

UP's planned spending in Colorado is part of the railroad's ongoing investment strategy, and the company has invested more than $260.8 million in Colorado's transportation infrastructure in the past five years, officials said.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Liisa Stark, UP's assistant vice president - public affairs, Northern Region.

The plan for Colorado is part of the railroad's previously announced $3.3 billion capital program. In addition to Colorado, UP has detailed state investments so far in Idaho, Washington state, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Oregon, Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, where it will spend $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.