Union Pacific targets $85 million capital program for Wyoming

Union Pacific (UP) has announced plans to invest $85 million in Wyoming's transportation infrastructure in 2018.

UP's investment is meant to increase safety and efficiency and bolster customer service.

The railroad said its private funding sustains employment and enables UP to meet growing demands.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Liisa Stark, UP's assistant vice president - public affairs, Northern Region.

The funding will support various initiatives, UP said, such as $81.6 million to maintain track and $2.9 million to maintain the state's bridges.

This year's key projects include:

A $12.9 million investment in the rail line south of Rock River to Cheyenne to replace more than 102,000 crossties

A $11.6 million investment in the rail line east of Wamsutter to just west of Rawlins, replacing 25 miles of rail

A $10.7 million investment in the rail line west of Evanston to Granger to replace more than 79,000 crossties

The capital expenditure planned in Wyoming is part of UP's ongoing investment strategy, the company said. Since 2013, UP has invested more than $251 million in Wyoming's transportation infrastructure.

UP intends to spend $3.3 billion throughout its network this year, the company said. So far, UP has released state capital expenditure plans for Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, where it will be investing $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.