Union Pacific to invest $45 million into Oklahoma network this year

Union Pacific detailed plans to invest $45 million during 2018 into its Oklahoma network. The railroad says the investment will enhance safety, operating efficiency and support customer service.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Brenda Mainwaring, Union Pacific assistant vice president - Public Affairs, Southern Region.

The state program includes $33 million in track maintenance and $8 million in bridge maintenance. Additionally, the Class 1 plans to advance a $24 million project to replace 50 miles of rail in the line between Kansas/Oklahoma state line and Pryor and a $3.6 million project between Gore and Wagoner to replace 26,520 crossties and install 18,548 tons of ballast.

UP has invested more than $211 million during the past five years in an effort to strengthen its Oklahoma transportation infrastructure. The state plan is part of the railroad's previously announced $3.3 billion capital program. In addition to Oklahoma, UP has outlined state investments in Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Oregon, Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, where it will be investing $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.