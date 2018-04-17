Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Union Pacific to invest $25 million in Missouri network

Union Pacific (UP) will give Missouri's transportation infrastructure a $25 million boost in 2018.

 

 

UP's planned investment is intended to support several initiatives, including $15 million to maintain railroad track and $7 million to maintain bridges in the state.

Key projects planned for the state in 2018 include a $4 million investment in the rail line between Jefferson City and California to replace 23,515 crossties and install 10,792 tons of rock ballast.

An investment of $1.8 million is also planned for a rail bridge in Polo.

The railroad's anticipated $25 million capital expenditure in Missouri is part of UP's ongoing investment strategy, officials said. In the past five years, UP invested more than $292 million to strengthen the state's transportation infrastructure.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Liisa Stark, UP's assistant vice president - public affairs, Northern Region.

Missouri’s state plan is part of the railroad's previously announced $3.3 billion capital program. In addition to Missouri, UP has detailed state investments so far in Colorado, Idaho, Washington state, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Oregon, Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, Californiaand Texas, where it will spend $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.

