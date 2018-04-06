Union Pacific to invest $38 million into New Mexico network this year

Union Pacific (UP) detailed plans to invest $38 million during 2018 into its New Mexico network. The railroad says the investment will enhance safety, operating efficiency and support customer service.

The state program includes $29 million in track maintenance and $3.8 million in bridge maintenance. Additionally, the Class 1 plans to advance a $15 million project to replace 135,775 crossties and more than 92,000 tons of ballast in the line between Tucumcari and Vaughn, as well as a $4.8 million investment to replace 43,974 crossties and more than 22,000 tons of ballast in the line between Vaughn and Corona.

UP has invested more than $115 million during the past five years in an effort to strengthen its New Mexico transportation infrastructure.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Brenda Mainwaring, Union Pacific assistant vice president - Public Affairs, Southern Region.

The state plan is part of the railroad's previously announced $3.3 billion capital program. In addition to New Mexico, UP has outlined state investments in Oklahoma, Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Oregon, Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, where it will be investing $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.