Union Pacific to invest $57.5M in Washington, Arizona networks

Union Pacific (UP) announced plans to invest $31 million in its Washington network and $26.5 million in Arizona's network during 2018.

The railroad says the planned investment will continue efforts to bolster safety, operating efficiency and customer service in the states.

The Washington program includes including $29.8 million that has been allocated to maintain railroad track and $798.8 thousand to maintain bridges in the state.

UP will invest $10.3 million in the rail line between Washtucna and Wallula, Wash., to replace 18 miles of rail along its Ayer Subdivision, officials said.

Also part of the statewide investment, the railroad will invest $7.6 million in the rail line between Charbonneau Park and Washtucna, Wash., to replace more than 58,700 rail ties along the Ayer Subdivision.

A $4.3 million investment is also planned for the rail line between Tukwila and Tacoma, Wash., to replace more than 30,400 rail ties along the railroad's Seattle Subdivision.

UP said it has invested more than $52.6 million in Washington's transportation infrastructure since 2013. The railroad has spent about $226 million on Arizona's network in the same timeframe.

The company’s planned investment in Arizona is set to cover various initiatives, including $14.5 million to maintain railroad track and $3.2 million to maintain bridges in the state

This year, UP will also invest $4.5 million in Arizona's rail line through Yuma, Ariz., to replace 8 miles of rail. Another $6 million will go toward the rail line between Willcox, Ariz., and El Paso, Texas, to replace 42,869 rail ties and install 19,077 tons of ballast.

The state plan is part of the railroad's previously announced $3.3 billion capital program. In addition to Washington and Arizona, UP has detailed state investments so far in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Oregon, Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, where it will spend $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.