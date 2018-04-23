Union Pacific to invest $6 million in Minnesota network as part of 2018 capex program

UP will invest $6 million to enhance Minnesota's transportation infrastructure this year.

UP's planned investment is intended to support several initiatives, including $3.4 million to maintain railroad track and $1.8 million to maintain the state's bridges.

Key projects planned for the state in 2018 include a $942,700 investment in a bridge in Lilydale and a plan to invest $852,000 in the Minneapolis-based Midway Yard.

The railroad also plans to spend $815,900 on various railroad crossings between Fairmont and an area slightly north of Mason City.

UP's $6 million investment in Minnesota is part of the Class 1's ongoing investment strategy, officials said. In the past five years, UP has invested more than $94.9 million to enhance the state's transportation infrastructure.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Liisa Stark, UP's assistant vice president - public affairs, Northern Region.

Minnesota’s state plan is part of the railroad's previously announced $3.3 billion capital program.

In addition to Minnesota, the railroad has detailed state investments so far in Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, Idaho, Washington state, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Oregon, Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, where it will spend $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.