Union Pacific to invest $9.7 million in Wisconsin network

Union Pacific (UP) will invest $9.7 million in Wisconsin's transportation infrastructure in 2018.

UP's planned investment is intended to support several initiatives, including $8.7 million to maintain railroad track and $1 million for the upkeep of the state's bridges.

Key projects planned for the state in 2018 include a $3 million investment to replace more than 28,000 crossties along the rail line between the village of Woodville and west of the village of Friendship.

A investment of $2.2 million is set to support work on railroad crossings between Kenosha and St. Francis. The Class 1 has also allocated $1 million to replace roughly 8,000 crossties on the rail line between Tunnel City and Village of Wyeville, as well.

UP's $9.7 million investment in Wisconsin is part of the railroad's ongoing investment strategy, officials said. In the past five years, UP said it has invested more than $75.7 million to bolster the state's transportation infrastructure.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Liisa Stark, UP's assistant vice president - public affairs, Northern Region.

Wisconsin’s state plan is part of the railroad's previously announced $3.3 billion capital program. In addition to Wisconsin, the railroad has detailed state investments so far in Missouri, Colorado, Idaho, Washington state, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nevada, Utah, Nebraska, Louisiana, Iowa, Oregon, Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California and Texas, where it will spend $1 billion between its 2018 state plan and Brazos Yard project.