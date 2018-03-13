Union Pacific’s Kansas network to see $113 million investment in 2018

Union Pacific plans to invest $113 million into its Kansas network in 2018. The Class 1 says the investment will enhance safety, operating efficiency and support customer service.

UP's planned investment includes $80 million for track maintenance and $8.6 million for bridge maintenance. The Class 1 says key projects planned this year include a $20 million investment in the rail line between Paola and Parsons to replace 42 miles of rail and a $12 million investment in the rail line between Minneola and Liberal to replace 26 miles of rail.

This year's planned $113 million capital expenditure is part of the company's $3.3 billion capital program and is in addition to the $421 million the company has invested in the state during the past five years.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Liisa Lawson Stark, Union Pacific assistant vice president - Public Affairs, Northern Region.

UP had previously announced plans to invest $127 million into its Arkansas network, $122.3 million into its California network and $450 million into its Texas network.