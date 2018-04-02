Union Pacific’s Nevada network to see $56.2 million investment

Union Pacific has announced that it will spend about $56.2 million on its Nevada network in 2018 to enhance its safety, efficiency and customer service offerings.

The railroad's anticipated investment will support several initiatives, including $53 million to maintain Nevada's railroad track and $3.2 million to maintain bridges.

Plans also include a $12.3 million investment in the rail line between North Las Vegas and the Utah border to replace more than 100,800 crossties. The railroad has allotted a $9 million investment to replace 19 miles of rail along its Nevada Subdivision for the rail line in Winnemucca. An additional $9 million investment is scheduled to replace 20 miles of rail along the Elko Subdivision between Winnemucca and Golconda, as well.

The company has invested more than $223.6 million to bolster Nevada's transportation infrastructure since 2013, UP said.

UP intends to spend $3.3 billion throughout its network this year, the company has announced.

The railroad has released state capital expenditure plans for Utah, Nebraska, Louisiana, Wyoming, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, California, Texas, Iowa and Oregon so far this year.