UP lands ONE contract

Ocean Network Express Pte. LTD (ONE) and Ocean Network Express North America have selected Union Pacific to handle all intermodal shipments arriving on ONE container ships at U.S. West Coast ports.

Ocean Network Express Pte. LTD (ONE) and Ocean Network Express North America have selected Union Pacific to handle all intermodal shipments arriving on ONE container ships at U.S. West Coast ports beginning April 1, 2018.

ONE, headquartered in Singapore and established by a merger of Japan's three largest ocean carriers—MOL, NYK and K Line— operates a global fleet of more than 250 container ships covering more than 100 countries. The company's North American Headquarters are located in Richmond, Va.

Under the new agreement, containers arriving or departing from U.S. West Coast ports will transfer between ONE vessels and UP trains at its on-dock and near-dock facilities in Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif. UP will also carry ONE shipments arriving at Pacific Northwest ports in Seattle and Tacoma, Wash.

"Union Pacific is proud to continue our relationship with the carriers that make up ONE's joint venture and support its changing needs with transportation solutions offering efficient transit times and reliability," said Beth Whited, Union Pacific Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We are well-positioned to leverage innovative customer tools and international intermodal resources to provide seamless service, flexibility and new market opportunities."

"Union Pacific provides a strong inland U.S. rail service network and reliable service we need for a smooth transition," said ONE CEO Jeremy Nixon. "It will also expand our reach as we roll out new services to help us grow."