UP plans $122.3 million capital plan in California

Union Pacific plans to invest $122.3 million into its California network in 2018. The Class 1 says the investment will safety, operating efficiency and support customer service.

Union Pacific's planned investment covers a range of initiatives, including $90.8 million to maintain track and $14.2 million to maintain bridges in the state. Key projects planned this year include a $10.1 million investment in the rail line between McFarland and Bakersfield to replace 20 miles of rail along the Fresno Subdivision; a $7.4 million investment in the rail infrastructure in West Colton and a $4.8 million investment in the rail line between Newark and Aromas to replace more than 33,000 railroad ties along the Coast Subdivision.

This year's planned $122.3 million capital expenditure is part of the company's $3.3 billion capital program and is in addition to the $985 million the company has invested in the state during the past five years.

"Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily," said Wes Lujan, Union Pacific assistant vice president - Public Affairs, Western Region.

Earlier this week, the company announced plans to invest $450 million into its Texas network, which includes $320 million to maintain the state's track and $94 million to maintain bridges.