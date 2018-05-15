Alaska Railroad repairing tracks from flood damage

Ice pushed the track several feet from its original position along the track bed.

Ice jams have caused flooding along parts of Alaska Railroad's line north of Talkeetna resulting in suspended service due to scoured ballast.

The railroad said ice pushed nearly 1,000 feet of track off the track bed by more than 25 feet in some areas, as well as caused scoured track bed ballast. Water was over the rail for approximately two miles between mileposts 247 and 250.

Alaska Railroad crews are working to clear tracks of the ice overflow. Floodwaters pushed a six- to eight-foot wall of ice onto the track and surrounding area. Crews are utilizing heavy equipment to remove ice, re-set the tracks and fill in gaps in the ballast.

The railroad shutdown service north of Talkeetna on May 12, but expects freight service to return along the main line by late Tuesday, May 15. Passenger service is expected to return on May 16 in time for the first Denali Star daily summer train service between Anchorage, Denali and Fairbanks.