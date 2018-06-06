Darr leaving ASLRRA

American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association President Linda Darr on June 5 announced her resignation, effective July 27, from the organization she has led since late 2014. She has accepted a CEO role with the American Council of Engineering Companies and will begin in her new position this August, a statement said.

"Linda's new position will offer her a significant opportunity to grow as a leader ... but she has mixed emotions about moving on, having greatly enjoyed and grown from her time working with all of you," Petry said in a letter to ASLRRA members. "While I believe this is a loss for the association, I also firmly believe that change also presents opportunity. I assure you that, working with the ASLRRA Executive Committee, we will make the most of this opportunity to put a strong, competent leader in place to help ASLRRA and the short line railroad industry to prepare well for the future. Our recently approved Strategic Plan will help to provide a road map for that effort."

During Darr's time at ASLRRA, "much has been accomplished," said Petry: