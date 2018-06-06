Darr leaving ASLRRA

"Linda's new position will offer her a significant opportunity to grow as a leader ... but she has mixed emotions about moving on, having greatly enjoyed and grown from her time working with all of you," Petry said in a letter to ASLRRA members. "While I believe this is a loss for the association, I also firmly believe that change also presents opportunity. I assure you that, working with the ASLRRA Executive Committee, we will make the most of this opportunity to put a strong, competent leader in place to help ASLRRA and the short line railroad industry to prepare well for the future. Our recently approved Strategic Plan will help to provide a road map for that effort."
During Darr's time at ASLRRA, "much has been accomplished," said Petry:
- Successfully advocating for the 45G tax credit (ASLRRA hasn't skipped a year of eligibility since 2004).
- "Starting up the Short Line Safety Institute, securing more than $8.5 million in federal appropriations since FY15 (and on track for $2.5 million more in FY19) to support safety culture assessments and training and, more recently, hazmat training efforts.
- "Growing our ASLRRA-PAC from $110,000 in the 2013/14 2-year cycle to $190,000 in the 2015/16 2-year cycle through programs like the Pinewood Derby and the Kicking Back for the PAC events at the regional meetings.
- "Working to secure a $2.5 million grant to help short lines required to comply with the PTC mandate through things like the PTC-BOS program; development of a Safety Action Plan Template for short lines; a high hazmat insurance program currently under development, and starting up a PTC Executive Working Group to guide us in all these efforts.
- "We have added strength and professionalism to our publications like the new Connector Magazine and the updated Short Line Facts and Figures book, and to our events including the annual CONNECTIONS convention, Fall regional meetings and Railroad Day on the Hill."
- "Working with ASLRRA Vice Chair, Doc Claussen, I will convene the ASLRRA Executive Committee to develop a fair and thorough process for selecting our new ASLRRA President and will keep you informed of our progress," Petry concluded. "In the meantime, I'm sure you will join me in congratulating Linda on her new opportunity and wishing her the best of luck moving forward."