FECR offers safety training for emergency responders

Florida East Coast Railway (FECR) recently provided training for emergency responders on railway safety issues associated with various equipment used in daily rail operations.

The training took place in Florida's Volusia and Palm Beach counties. FECR said Dec. 26 that it had partnered with The Safety Train, an independent organization that operates a tank car train that has an onboard classroom and tank cars.

The railway said The Safety Train enables experts from FECR, fellow railroads and environmental services companies to offer hands-on training dealing with hazardous materials transportation equipment and LNG, a clean-burning natural gas.

"Our goal is to provide employees, customers and first responders in the communities we serve with the knowledge required to help us be the safest and most reliable railroad in North America. The safety for our employees and communities is our primary mission as we strive to provide timely service to our customers," explained Fran Chinnici, FECR's senior vice president and chief operating officer.

FECR has pioneered the use of LNG as a locomotive fuel.

LNG allows the FECR to improve its carbon footprint, the railway said, adding that it is enabled to reduce emissions for a cleaner environment in the communities it serves.

"As we continue to implement the latest equipment, processes and technology to improve our operations and overall sustainability, we simultaneously ensure the highest level of safety and reliability," Chinnici said.

FECR also said it intends to conduct similar training with other counties on Florida's east coast in the days ahead.