Genesee & Wyoming adds two new directors to board

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWI) announced last week the appointment of Cynthia L. Hostetler and Bruce J. Carter to its board of directors.

GWI said the new appointments expand the board to include 12 directors, 11 of whom are independent directors.

Carter brings extensive public company board experience in Australia, GWI said. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Bank of Queensland Limited, SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited and Aventus Capital Limited.

Carter also serves as chairman of the Australian government-owned ASC Pty Ltd. and chairs the South Australian Premier's Climate Change Council, as well. He has been a director of GWI's Australian subsidiary, Genesee & Wyoming Australia Pty Ltd., since 2011.

From 1992 to 2012, Carter was a founding managing partner of Ferrier Hodgson, Adelaide, and previously was a partner at Ernst & Young, Australia, officials said.

Hostetler brings extensive public company and advisory board experience in the U.S., GWI said. He currently serves on the board of directors of Vulcan Materials Company, on the boards of trustees of the Invesco Funds and on the board of managers of TriLinc Global Impact Fund, LLC.

She previously served as head of investment funds of Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) from 2001 to 2009. GWI said she served in many capacities, such as a member of the Board, President and General Counsel of First Manhattan Bancorporation between 1991 and 2006.

As the new appointments get underway, Richard Allert and Hans Michael Norkus have also informed the GWI board that they do not intend to seek re-election at the end of their terms this May.

"Cynthia and Bruce bring tremendous leadership and expertise working in both the private and public sectors, and their deep experience in governance, investments and risk management will be invaluable as [GWI] continues to build its global business," said GWI Chairman and CEO Jack Hellmann commented.

Hellmann noted Norkus has served with distinction on the GWI board for nearly nine years.

"As an expert on strategic consulting, [Michael Norkus] has been a great asset in guiding the strategic plans that have underpinned [GWI]'s growth and transformation," Hellmann said.

Allert has served the GWI Board for nearly seven years and on the board of Genesee & Wyoming Australia Pty Ltd. for 10 years, officials said.

"[Allert's] wisdom and leadership as a Director has permeated G&W, particularly in the growth and evolution of our Australian business," Hellmann added. "On behalf of the [GWI] Board, I would like to thank Michael and Rick for their outstanding service to [GWI] and its stockholders."