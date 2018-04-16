LRW inducts first into Hall of Fame: ASLRRA’s Kathy Keeney

The League of Railway Women has inducted Kathy Keeney of the ASLRRA into the LRW Hall of Fame.

The League of Railway Women (LRW) inducted Kathy Keeney, American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) vice president of Member Engagement & Sales, into the LRW Hall of Fame.

Keeney was recognized with the inaugural honor at the 2018 ASLRRA Connections conference, officials said.

"It is with great honor that I present Kathy Keeney with the first annual League of Railway Women Hall of Fame award," said Tanis Petersen, LRW president. "Kathy's tenure with the League of Railway Women (formerly League of Railway Industry Women) has been instrumental to the success of our organization and to the careers of many. We are pleased to acknowledge and thank Kathy for her leadership, vision and inspiration that has created a legacy for women in the railroad industry."

Keeney is a seasoned transportation executive with experience in publishing, sales, marketing and finance, LRW said. She joined the ASLRRA in 2015, and was previously Rail Publisher for the JOC Group, Inc., UBM Global Trade and Commonwealth Business Media.

Keeney has also served as an executive and writer at other rail industry trade publications. LRW says she has been deeply involved with the league since she joined the organization 20 years ago, just one year after LRW's founding in 1997.

Officials also note she has held several board positions, including scholarship director, vice president and president.

"Kathy has always been a great advocate of the League of Railway Women and its support for women at every level of their railroading careers," said Susan Robertson, LRW secretary. "We have worked together in the LRW for a long time and I can honestly say there is no truer voice for women in the railway industry than Kathy Keeney."