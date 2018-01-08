NCRR to build spur track to serve tire manufacturer

The North Carolina Railroad Company (NCRR) will invest $2.5 million in design and construction of a rail spur and storage tracks for a tire manufacturer in Edgecombe County.

The investment is from the railroad's economic development initiative NCRR Invests and the spur will serve Kingsboro CSX Select Site for Triangle Tyre Co Ltd., which will be locating to the site.

"Companies like Triangle Tyre require significant infrastructure like rail to meet their needs and this is another example of North Carolina's competitiveness in attracting a large scale manufacturer," said Scott Saylor, NCRR president. "The North Carolina Railroad is a champion of our state's efforts to secure large projects and we are proud to be a part of this exciting announcement."

NCRR says the Kingsboro CSX Select Site is one of the state's megasites. NCRR is committed to assisting all of the state's industrial megasites with freight rail infrastructure needs should employers choose to locate in North Carolina.

"As a member of the North Carolina Railroad Company's Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Triangle Tyre Company and the tremendous opportunities it brings to our region," said Bill Kincheloe, vice chairman of the North Carolina Railroad Company Board of Directors. "Edgecombe County and the Carolinas Gateway Partnership have worked to ensure the Kingsboro site was ready to attract a significant employer, and this announcement with the North Carolina Railroad Company and other key partners, as well as the resulting construction, will have a very meaningful impact on the region."