R. J. Corman names Lauritzen VP transportation

In a change of leadership for one of its divisions, Paul Lauritzen has joined R. J. Corman Railroad Group, LLC as vice president of transportation.

Lauritzen will be responsible for directing and overseeing the operations of R. J. Corman Railroad Switching Company, LLC.

The company provides a variety of railroad-related services for industrial facilities across the United States that include loading, assembly, disassembly and movement of railcar consists. Switching has 15 division locations in nine states.

Lauritzen succeeds Michael Philpot, who had served as president of the switching group.

Philpot joined Corman in 2011 after 15 years with CSX. He will remain active in the Switching Company in an advisory capacity, and also be transitioning into a strategic role for R. J. Corman.

"Having worked with Paul previously, I am very confident that he will bring new, innovative ideas that will help continue the trend of growth the Switching Company has seen," said Ed Quinn, president and chief executive of R.J. Corman Railroad Group, headquartered in Nicholasville, Ky. "Paul has the drive and integrity to guide the Switching Company as well as a professionalism and attention to detail that is necessary for customer focus."

Lauritzen most recently worked at Big Ass Solutions in Lexington, Ky., a manufacturer of fans, lights and controls for industrial, agricultural, commercial and residential use. He held a number of roles there, including Vice President of Manufacturing, Vice President of Product Management, and Vice President of International Business.

Lauritzen was responsible for overseeing the production of premium products, and implementing improvement systems for efficiency.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to take my skills to the next level with such an outstanding company," Lauritzen said. "I will be working with a quality team of highly experienced individuals, and I look forward to what the future holds."

Corman in a statement said the Switching Company "will continue to strive to exceed customers' expectations by continuing to be a diversified company with unique capabilities to meet switching needs, regardless of type or size. Additionally, the company remains committed to increasing efficiency and providing an ever-improving safe and rewarding work environment, and is expected to continue being a leading service provider in this industry."