Red River Valley & Western names new executive team

Red River Valley & Western Railroad (RRVW) has announced that Victor Meyers joined its new executive leadership team as president effective Jan. 1, 2018. Mark Wegner is serving as chief executive officer.

Board Chair Martha Head said she is happy with the newly-appointed team.

"I have had the opportunity to work closely with Mark and Vic at Twin Cities & Western Railroad (TC&W)," she said. "I know the strategic thinking, leadership skills, operational knowledge, commitment to safety, concern for employees and customer service they have brought to TC&W will be invaluable to RRVW."

Meyers most recently served as vice president of operations of TC&W, based in Glencoe, Minn., where he guided the company's long-range strategic plan and daily operations, officials said.

Overseeing multiple departments, Meyers was responsible for transportation/operations, maintenance-of-way, mechanical, safety, accounting, human resources, administration and information technology, RRVW said.

Meyers joined TC&W in 2013. He previously worked for more than seven years at BNSF in various roles. He is an alumnus of Rocky Mountain College, with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, and also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas Christian University.

"Mark and Vic are the right people at the right time for RRVW," Head said. "I am confident that their personal integrity and values and their professional talents and experience will provide the strong foundation needed to move RRVW successfully forward into the future."

Wegner is the current president and CEO of TC&W, officials said. He will remain in these positions while serving as the CEO of RRVW.

He provides TC&W with a strategic direction, governmental relations and operational oversight for the 229-mile regional shortline railroad, which runs between St. Paul, Minn., and Milbank, S.D., and for its subsidiaries.

Wegner was hired at TC&W as its accounting manager in 1991 and has served as comptroller, senior vice president and general manager, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and president, becoming CEO in 2014.

A native of Brooklyn Center, Minn., Wegner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from the College of St. Thomas, which is now University of St. Thomas, in St. Paul, Minn.

"Freight rail transportation is vital to the communities we serve in North and South Dakota and Minnesota," Head added. "The new leadership team at RRVW is committed to working as a partner with those communities and our customers to provide safe, dependable, efficient and high quality transportation of products and commodities to market."