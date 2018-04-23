Watco names McNichol SVP government relations

McNichol joined Watco in January 2017 as vice president of government and industry relations and is based in Washington, D.C. Watco said she will lead the company's public policy efforts on the 45G shortline tax credit, seeking funding for the nation's inland waterway system in support of Watco's terminal and ports' customers and protecting the industry against damaging policies, such as efforts to increase truck size and weight limits.

McNichol brings years of rail policy and development experience to her new role. She previously served as assistant vice president of external relations for R. J. Corman Railroad Group, where she helped secure nearly $10 million in TIGER VIII grants. Prior to R. J. Corman, McNichol worked simultaneously for GoRail and the

Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, where she served as assistant vice president of industry relations for both organizations.

"McNichol's experience, expertise and knowledge are an invaluable resource to both the Watco team and the industry," Watco said in an announcement on her promotion.

McNichol's promotion follows the move of Ed McKechnie from chief commercial officer to consultant at Watco. McKechnie was recently named a partner at Chambers, Conlon, and Hartwell (CCH), which is the Washington, D.C.-based firm representing the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association, National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association and Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association. He will focus on railroad government affairs in his new role at CCH.