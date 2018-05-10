Cargill begins rail expansion at Alberta facility

Cargill says the rail expansion will "move grain more efficiently out of the elevator and toward the West Coast, providing more opportunities for local farmers to sell and deliver their grain." The expansion will more than double loading capacity at the Lethbridge facility and should be finished midway through the 2018 harvest.

"This rail expansion will help our facility become more effective at moving our customers' grain to market," said Allan Facchinutti, Alberta regional commercial leader for Cargill's agriculture business. "The industry standard for rail capacity is increasing and this project will ensure that Cargill Lethbridge, is more than meeting the standard."

Cargill explains that getting this expansion off the ground required strong collaboration between Cargill, the city of Lethbridge and Canadian Pacific Railroad.

"I'm delighted to see Lethbridge businesses like Cargill expanding their operations in our city. The efficient movement of grain is critically important for the agricultural sector in our region," said Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman.

The investment is part of the growth strategy for Cargill's agricultural business and strengthens its existing footprint of more than 40 facilities across western Canada, providing a competitive offering to customers and enabling it to be a trusted partner for Canadian farmers.

Cargill's Lethbridge facility handles canola, durum and wheat and once the project is complete will employ 20 people.