DEIR released for LACMTA turnback facility

A Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) has been released for a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Authority (LACMTA) project that will speed the turnaround time Red and Purple line trains need at Union Station, which will allow more of these trains along the lines.

LACMTA notes the importance of the Division 20 Portal Widening/Turnback Facility Project, especially with the construction of expanded Purple Line service underway.

The project's scope includes the widening of the tunnel portal that currently connects the LACMTA Red and Purple Lines to the rail yard, including construction of a new ventilation shaft building and additional switches, track and other infrastructure; constructing new storage tracks; reconfiguring existing tracks and access roads to accommodate a turnback facility; installing a new traction power substation and emergency backup power generator; expanding the rail yard west; repurposing an existing building at 100-120 North Santa Fe Avenue for maintenance-of-way activities; modifying the 1st Street Bridge piers and superstructure; and vacating portions of three city streets.

The DEIR says the expansion of the rail yard west would have significant and unavoidable impacts on a trio of structures, one of which is designated as a city of Lost Angeles Historic Cultural Monument and one that is eligible for the same designation. The DEIR says the project includes plans to preserve a portion of one of the properties and incorporate decorative elements of the other as mitigation steps.

The public review and comment period for the DEIR will run from March 16, 2018 to April 30, 2018. A public hearing to provide comments on the Draft EIR will be held on April 12.