MBTA awards Wellington Yard, Orange Line signal system contract

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's (MBTA) Fiscal and Management Control Board (FMCB) has voted to offer a $102.7 million contract to Barletta Heavy Division for work to rebuild its Wellington Rail Yard and upgrade its signal systems.

"At a total capital investment of $1.98 billion, we are not only purchasing a new fleet of Orange and Red Line vehicles, but our Red and Orange Line Infrastructure Improvements Program also covers infrastructure upgrades to track, power, signals and facilities like Wellington Yard," said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez. "Although customers might not feel the immediate impact of these upgrades, they are just as necessary to providing a more reliable, dependable service that our customers deserve."

The three-year project is intended to support the addition of 152 new Orange Line cars, MBTA said.

Through the contract, Barletta is expected to replace critical components throughout Wellington Yard to enable the new vehicle fleet's proper maintenance and reliable service.

The project scope entails the following:

excavation

drainage system repairs

new ballast and ties

new running and restraining rail

traction power work

switches

signal equipment

switch heater control cases

third rail heater control cables

junction boxes

signal cable conduit and trough duct banks

wayside telephone system

fixed WiFi data network

CCTV system

fiber optic/copper cable network system for local voice/data communications

MBTA officials said Barletta submitted the lowest of three bids for the contract.