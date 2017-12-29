Smart Sand completes rail expansion at frac sand facility

Smart Sand, Inc. has completed construction of its unit train capable rail facility in Byron Township, Wis., and moved its first unit train via Union Pacific on Dec. 26.

"With construction completed, we now have the capacity for several hundred railcars and the optionality to ship unit trains on both the Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroads from our flagship Oakdale, Wisconsin mining operation," stated Charles Young, CEO of Smart Sand.

Smart Sand announced the expansion of the rail siding and transload facility in April 2017 citing increasing demand for the company's Northern White raw frac sand.

"As one of the first sand providers to recognize and respond to customer demands to move higher volumes in shorter timeframes, Smart Sand has been a pioneer in building unit train capability. Our investment in the Byron location is another example of Smart Sand's commitment to superior logistics service for our customers. Combined with the expected completion of our previously announced drying capacity expansion by the end of March 2018, we believe that our Oakdale, Wis., operations are well positioned to take advantage of the improved flexibility, service reliability and freight pricing that rail competition will provide. We are confident that having these choices in rail carriers will allow us to remain competitive, while driving down costs and improving efficiency," said Young.