AECOM signs on for N.H. commuter rail

The Alouette at Manchester, N.H., in the Forties. The train was jointly operated by the Boston & Maine and Canadian Pacific. Photo: Flickr/George Lane

A New Hampshire city is looking to revive its passenger rail service, and has hired an engineering consultant to help.

The city of Nashua has contracted with AECOM of Los Angeles to study the restoration of commuter rail, needed infrastructure upgrades, and how to pay for it.

"We don't have that internal rail expertise, and that is why we wanted to bring that outside counsel to help us and guide us," said Tim Cummings, Nashua's director of economic development.

The consulting firm employs Frank DePaola, former general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and former chief operating officer of MassDOT.

Late in 2017 city officials signed a memorandum of understanding with the Boston Surface Railroad Company (BSRC) to create a plan to bring privately-funded passenger rail service to Nashua, near the Massachusetts border.

The moves come at the same time as a state initiative to develop rail transport in New Hampshire. Gov. Chris Sununu included $4 million for a study in his recommendations for the state's 10-year transportation plan.

Rhode Island-based BSRC is planning rail service from Bedford to Worcester, Mass., with stops in Nashua and Lowell, Mass.